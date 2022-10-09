Youth should learn teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH): Imran Khan

Imran Khan emphasized on following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)

He said the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had a profound impact on him

He said youth should learn to confront the challenges of the 21 Century

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has stressed on following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) to achieve real freedom and face the challenges of the 21 Century.

Addressing the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (SAWW) Conference, the former prime minister said we need to reflect on this occasion and build our character to follow the true teachings and Seerah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Imran Khan said he has come to address how the Seerah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had a profound time on his life which he has observed in 70 years of his life.

“I am not a scholar or a religious person. I am only a student. You don’t need to be a scholar to express your love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH),” he said, adding that he has lived a life as a cricket star filled in glamour and the Western lifestyle but the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) transformed the entire world with his teachings. But unfortunately, he said, no efforts have been made in Pakistan – the only state created in the name of Islam – nor in the rest of the Islamic world to spread the message and teachings of Islam.

He said the Muslims were a superpower for a thousand years and were the leading scientists and researchers. He said Allama Iqbal – who envisioned the creation of Pakistan – wanted a welfare state and his poetry is based on the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Advertisement

He said the first step was to break the shackles of fear and achieve real freedom. “Only an independent mind can bring change. Next we have to break the idols of fear.”

He recalled how he was mocked when he entered politics but he remained undeterred. “Respect and dignity lay in the hands of Allah. The way they (government) have disrespected me the last six months, has increased my respect among the people even further.”

He said a man cannot achieve anything unless he breaks the fear of death and takes risks. He said an Islamic welfare state is based on the principles of rule of law. He said unfortunately this was not implemented in Pakistan but rather in Western nations.

He said Allah has ordained man to side with the righteous and speak against any wrongdoing which leads to a society based on freedom and rule of law. He said Holy Prophet (PBUH) even stressed on acquiring education for a true welfare state.

“I never understand what a welfare state was until I went to Great Britain. Never in Pakistan or other Muslim countries did I witnesses a welfare system,” he said, adding that the system which our Prophet brought was being implemented in Western counties.

He said the current prime minister is begging Western nations for help which is an embarrassment for the nation. “Great nations are not formed by begging and losing your respect,” he said, adding the government was following orders from abroad.

Advertisement

He was the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (SAWW) was formed to withstand the onslaught from Western media which had an adverse impact on our youth. He vowed to revive the authority and scholarships when they come to power again.

“Western nations are technologically advanced and youth think our religion and culture is also obsolete now,” he said, adding that youth should be taught the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to face the challenges of the 21 Century.

Also Read Welfare state can only be achieved under teachings of Quran, Holy Prophet (PBUH): PM PM Shehbaz Sharif urged Muslims to follow Quranic teachings, principles of Seerah (PBUH)...