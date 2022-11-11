10 terrorists were killed in an operation of the security forces in Hoshab, Balochistan on Tuesday.

The action on secret information was carried out against the terrorists belonging to a banned organisation.

The slain terrorists were involved in attacks on security forces, development projects and Coastal Highways.

A heavy quantity of weapons and ammunitions were recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

Earlier, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan reportedly ended ceasefire with Pakistani forces as of Nov. 28. Increased security and militant attacks possible.

Leaders of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have called off a ceasefire with Pakistani security forces effective Nov. 28. TTP leaders also exhorted their members to carry out attacks across the nation in retaliation to security operations in the Lakki Marwat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

Pakistani officials may initiate and/or intensify security operations targeting the TTP, mainly in rural areas of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. Disruptive measures in affected areas usually include temporary localized curbs on inbound and outbound travel, local business operations, public movement, and telecommunication services. A spike in militant attacks is possible; the TTP typically targets Pakistani security forces in small-scale bombings, assassinations, and kidnappings in its stronghold areas. Other potential target sites with tight security include places of worship, crowded markets and transport hubs, as well as government and diplomatic buildings. Large attacks involving mass casualties are unlikely in major cities, but cannot be ruled out. Any attacks involving civilian casualties may prompt protests such as roadblocks, shutdown strikes, and sit-ins. Localized transport and business disruptions, as well as skirmishes may occur during such demonstrations.