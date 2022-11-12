12 Indonesian scholars visit ICCBS for research training

Foreign scholars will acquire training in different fields of chemistry and molecular medicines under the ICCBS & COMSTECH scholarship program.

Prof. Dr. Iqbal Choudhary, Director of the ICCBS and COMSTECH Coordinator General, welcomed the foreign scholars.

He said that this joint venture would promote science and technology between the two brotherly countries.

Advertisement

KARACHI: A group of 12 Indonesian University’s scholars has arrived at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) for pursuing a research training program.

According to the spokesman of the ICCBS – University of Karachi, 12 Indonesian scholars have arrived at the ICCBS – University of Karachi. These foreign scholars will acquire training in different fields of chemistry and molecular medicines under the ICCBS & COMSTECH scholarship program for Indonesian young scientists, he said.

As per the spokesman, these scholars belong to University of Sumatera Utara, Indonesia, and will be provided an opportunity to hands-on various biological techniques. They will also be facilitated to attend various academic activities in two leading institutions of the ICCBS, including Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) and H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry, he added.

Prof. Dr. Iqbal Choudhary, Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, and COMSTECH Coordinator General, welcomed the foreign scholars, and said that this joint venture would promote science and technology between the two brotherly countries.

The program will allow us to develop new and innovative technologies and products to address the future challenges, he adds.

Advertisement

Also Read Indonesian University and ICCBS-UoK sign MoU KARACHI: International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) of the University...

ICCBS is the only institution in Pakistan which is certified by ISO, and also became ‘UNESCO Centre for Excellence Category-2 Institute’, he said.