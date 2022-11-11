Advertisement
Edition: English
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • 122 illegal Afghan refugees arrested entering Sindh
Articles
  • 122 illegal Afghan refugees arrested entering Sindh
  • The refugees from the neighbouring state were illegally entering Sindh through Balochistan
  • Among those arrested are 89 men, 13 women and 20 children
KARACHI: The Sindh police and Rangers have arrested 122 illegal Afghan refugees from Karachi including men, women and children.

The details revealed that the Afghan refugees were illegal as they failed to show any documents and were arrested by the police during a raid.

The spokesperson police said that the refugees from the neighbouring state were illegally entering Sindh through Balochistan and were caught for not carrying identification documents during the search.

Among those arrested are 89 men, 13 women and 20 children who are then handed over to the Balochistan government for further action.

Earlier, as many as 26 illegal Afghan immigrants were arrested by Karachi police. The illegal Afghans were arrested from the Sohrab Goth area of Karachi after the Police carried out an operation near the service road at Al-Asif Square.

The police spokesperson said that the arrested individuals failed to show Pakistani citizenship and relevant travel documents adding that the arrested immigrants have confessed to entering Pakistan illegally.

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


