14-day leave application of Punjab IG approved

Punjab IG Faisal Shahkar had sought 14 days leave to perform Umrah, which has been approved.

In his absence, Additional IG (Elite Force) Kunwar Shahrukh has been given additional charge of the Punjab IG.

It is pertinent here to mention that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) had recently expressed reservation on “performance” of the inspector general.

Advertisement

LAHORE: Leave application of Inspector General of Punjab Police Faisal Shahkar for 14 days has been approved on Thursday, Bol News reported.

Punjab IG Faisal Shahkar had sought 14 days leave to perform Umrah, which has been approved.

In his absence, Additional IG (Elite Force) Kunwar Shahrukh has been given additional charge of the Punjab IG.

It is pertinent here to mention that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) had recently expressed reservation on “performance” of the inspector general.

On November 5, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said people were not satisfied with performance of the Punjab inspector general.

“The Punjab government should go to the bottom, under whose pressure the IG is helpless,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said in a statement.

Advertisement

Also Read PTI vice chairman not satisfied with Punjab IG’s performance “Punjab government should go to the bottom, under whose pressure the IG...

On the federal police’s taking action within the limits of Punjab, he had asked if the Punjab government had given them permission to carry out the action, or if the Punjab Police had allowed the Islamabad Police for that. It appeared as if some people were helpless and their incapacitation was visible, he had maintained.

On November 8, the federal government had refused to withdraw the services of IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar and ordered him to continue his duty as the Punjab police chief, the sources had said.

The sources had further said that the withdrawal of the Punjab IG services was under consideration of the central government.

The IG Punjab had reportedly written to the federal government to withdraw his services from the province as he did not want to further work in Punjab.

The sources had added that the IG would join the office after receiving a letter in writing.