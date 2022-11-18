Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • 20 people killed in road mishap near Sehwan Sharif
20 people killed in road mishap near Sehwan Sharif

20 people killed in road mishap near Sehwan Sharif

Articles
Advertisement
20 people killed in road mishap near Sehwan Sharif

18 people killed in road mishap near Sehwan Sharif. Image: File

Advertisement

20 people including a large number of children were killed in a road accident when a passenger bus fell into the ditch filled with floodwater at Indus Highway near Toll Plaza, Sehwan Sharif on Thursday.

As per Bol News, the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. Many children were among the dead.

The channel further said that the unfortunate speedy bus fell in the ditch, which was made because of the cut to Manchar Lake during the flood hit the province recently. The bus reportedly overturned due to overspeeding.

The deceased and injured, who belong to Khairpur, were taken out of the water and shifted to the hospital.

The IGP Sindh issued the instructions that the belongings of the accident victims should be protected. He ordered that measures should be taken to inform the families of the injured and dead passengers.

Advertisement

The IGP instructed the SSP concerned to carry out rescue measures and remain in constant contact with the hospital administration.

 

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
First lady performs ground breaking to build homes for homeless
First lady performs ground breaking to build homes for homeless
Bilawal invites Hungarian companies to invest in Pakistan
Bilawal invites Hungarian companies to invest in Pakistan
Pakistan discusses TTP, ISKP terrorism threat with Afghan govt
Pakistan discusses TTP, ISKP terrorism threat with Afghan govt
Rana terms PTI’s court arrest drive flopped show
Rana terms PTI’s court arrest drive flopped show
IMF agreement likely by this week: Naveed Qamar
IMF agreement likely by this week: Naveed Qamar
PM greets Saudi leadership on Kingdom’s Founding Day
PM greets Saudi leadership on Kingdom’s Founding Day
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story