20 people including a large number of children were killed in a road accident when a passenger bus fell into the ditch filled with floodwater at Indus Highway near Toll Plaza, Sehwan Sharif on Thursday.

As per Bol News, the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. Many children were among the dead.

The channel further said that the unfortunate speedy bus fell in the ditch, which was made because of the cut to Manchar Lake during the flood hit the province recently. The bus reportedly overturned due to overspeeding.

The deceased and injured, who belong to Khairpur, were taken out of the water and shifted to the hospital.

The IGP Sindh issued the instructions that the belongings of the accident victims should be protected. He ordered that measures should be taken to inform the families of the injured and dead passengers.

Advertisement

The IGP instructed the SSP concerned to carry out rescue measures and remain in constant contact with the hospital administration.