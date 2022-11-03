3rd round of Pak-Sri Lanka Armed Forces Defence Dialogue held

Pakistan delegation was led by Lt Gen (Retd) Hamood uz Zaman Khan, Secretary Defence, Sri Lankan delegation was headed by Gen (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne, Secretary Defence.

During the Dialogue, Pakistan and Sri Lanka reviewed the existing scope of bilateral military relations and expressed satisfaction on the progress achieved under the umbrella of AFDD.

In the end, it was agreed that next meeting of AFDD will be convened in Sri Lanka on mutually agreed dates 2023.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Third Round of Pakistan-Sri Lanka Armed Forces Defence Dialogue (AFDD) was held in Expo Centre Karachi from 16-17 November 2022.

Pakistan delegation was led by Lt Gen (Retd) Hamood uz Zaman Khan, Secretary Defence, Sri Lankan delegation was headed by Gen (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne, Secretary Defence.

During the Dialogue, Pakistan and Sri Lanka reviewed the existing scope of bilateral military relations and expressed satisfaction on the progress achieved under the umbrella of AFDD.

Both leader exchanged views on regional security and upcoming challenges. It was agreed that Pakistan and Sri Lanka will continue to support each other at all regional and international fora. The cooperation in the field of defence industry, military training, joint exercises high level visits will continue.

In the end, it was agreed that next meeting of AFDD will be convened in Sri Lanka on mutually agreed dates 2023.

Advertisement

Also Read PAF pavilion remains iconic in Defence Exhibition National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) being the most appreciated project...

On other hand , 11th Edition of International Defence Exhibition and Seminar, IDEAS-2022, is concluding on Friday at Karachi Expo Center.