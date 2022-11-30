Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • 55th Foundation Day of PPP is being observed today
55th Foundation Day of PPP is being observed today

55th Foundation Day of PPP is being observed today

Articles
Advertisement
55th Foundation Day of PPP is being observed today

55th Foundation Day of PPP is being observed today

Advertisement
  • PPP is holding a public gathering in Nishtar Park which will be addressed by Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
  • In his statement on the 55th foundation day of the party, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the struggle of the People’s Party spanning 55 years.
  • He further said that the PPP will continue to thwart every attack on the 1973 Constitution given by the Quaid-e-Awam.
Advertisement

 

KARACHI: The 55th foundation day of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is being observed across the country and PPP is holding a public gathering in Nishtar Park which will be addressed by Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In his statement on the 55th foundation day of the party, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the struggle of the People’s Party spanning 55 years is nearing fruition, now the supremacy of the constitution and democracy will be strengthened in the country.

He said that after the upcoming general elections there will be people’s rule in all four provinces including the Federation and People’s Party is the only political party in the country which has its roots in the people.

He further said that PPP has provided leadership to the country and the nation during trying and difficult situations, which is the bearer of democracy, human rights, and equality.

Bilawal Bhutto said that PPP has an important role in making the supremacy of the constitution and parliament inviolable, while equality in the society and prosperity of the people is the PPP’s mission. He said that living nations critically evaluate their past and present.

Advertisement

“The PPP as a party, state, and nation have to learn from our mistakes at our level because at this time the country needs to be selected and not elected governments” he added.

He said that the party’s founding day is a day of renewal of pledge for every youth, youngster should take a pledge, they will continue to struggle for the sovereignty of the people and the freedom of women in the light of Bhutto’s thought, the minorities will be included in the national stream.

He said PPP will struggle to empower and empower democratic institutions and continue the struggle to make the country a welfare and strong democratic state.

 

Also Read

55th Foundation Day: PPP set to hold political gathering in Karachi
55th Foundation Day: PPP set to hold political gathering in Karachi

PPP will hold a political gathering in Nishtar Park, Karachi The public...

 

Advertisement

He further said that the PPP will continue to thwart every attack on the 1973 Constitution given by the Quaid-e-Awam.

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Six coalminers killed in Harnai gas explosion
Six coalminers killed in Harnai gas explosion
Elections should be held by March next year, says Imran Khan
Elections should be held by March next year, says Imran Khan
UNSC condemns attack on Pakistan embassy in Kabul
UNSC condemns attack on Pakistan embassy in Kabul
PTI Sindh MPAs submits resignations to Imran Khan
PTI Sindh MPAs submits resignations to Imran Khan
Terrorist commander killed in North Waziristan: ISPR
Terrorist commander killed in North Waziristan: ISPR
Imran Khan writes letter to CJP demanding justice for Arshad Sharif’s murder
Imran Khan writes letter to CJP demanding justice for Arshad Sharif’s murder
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story