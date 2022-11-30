55th Foundation Day of PPP is being observed today

PPP is holding a public gathering in Nishtar Park which will be addressed by Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

KARACHI: The 55th foundation day of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is being observed across the country and PPP is holding a public gathering in Nishtar Park which will be addressed by Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In his statement on the 55th foundation day of the party, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the struggle of the People’s Party spanning 55 years is nearing fruition, now the supremacy of the constitution and democracy will be strengthened in the country.

He said that after the upcoming general elections there will be people’s rule in all four provinces including the Federation and People’s Party is the only political party in the country which has its roots in the people.

He further said that PPP has provided leadership to the country and the nation during trying and difficult situations, which is the bearer of democracy, human rights, and equality.

Bilawal Bhutto said that PPP has an important role in making the supremacy of the constitution and parliament inviolable, while equality in the society and prosperity of the people is the PPP’s mission. He said that living nations critically evaluate their past and present.

“The PPP as a party, state, and nation have to learn from our mistakes at our level because at this time the country needs to be selected and not elected governments” he added.

He said that the party’s founding day is a day of renewal of pledge for every youth, youngster should take a pledge, they will continue to struggle for the sovereignty of the people and the freedom of women in the light of Bhutto’s thought, the minorities will be included in the national stream.

He said PPP will struggle to empower and empower democratic institutions and continue the struggle to make the country a welfare and strong democratic state.

He further said that the PPP will continue to thwart every attack on the 1973 Constitution given by the Quaid-e-Awam.