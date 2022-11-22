Accused in Karachi policeman’s killing flees abroad

KARACHI: The prime suspect who killed a policeman in DHA area has managed to escape abroad, BOL News reported.

FIA Immigration sources have confirmed that Khurram Nisar managed to go abroad. The suspect reached Karachi Airport between 2 and 3 PM after the incident in the week hours of Tuesday and took a flight.

The accused used a Swedish passport for immigration and embarked on a Turkish Air flight TK-709, sources revealed. The flight departed from Karachi at 5:55 AM to Istanbul.

Police had written a letter to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration Islamabad to place the name of Khurram Nisar on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Police said a case has been registered against the accused in Clifton police station under the provisions of murder after he shot dead a policeman.

Advertisement

It said that two suspects have been detained in the case so far. It mentioned that the accused changed his vehicle and fled in a luxury car According to reports, the suspect is reportedly the son of a former deputy commissioner and had recently returned from Sweden.

Policeman Abdul Rehman was killed by the firing of unidentified assailants after he started chasing a suspicious vehicle in Phase V area of DHA.

DIG South Irfan Baloch said the suspect is reportedly the son of a former deputy commissioner. He said raids are being conducted to arrest the culprit.

Police obtained the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage which clearly shows the suspect and the police holding firearms. The suspect disembarks from a vehicle and engages in a heated argument with the cop.

The policeman chasing the suspicious vehicle on his motorcycle. Later, the driver opened fire at the chasing cop while his fellow officer miraculously survived the gun attack.

A case was registered on the complaint of a sub-inspector at Darakhshan Police Station. The suspects faces charges of terrorism, murder, and firing at a policeman.

Advertisement