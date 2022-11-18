ACE Punjab arrests PML-N Senator’s son

LAHORE: Punjab Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) team arrested the son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Hafiz Abdul Kareem over land grabbing charges.

A team of the anti-graft watchdog took Osama Abdul Karim in custody from Dera Ghazi Khan. The PML-N senator’s son is accused of building a shopping plaza by occupying the land of a mosque.

Authorities said the arrest was made after the registration of the case. They said the case challan will be presented before the court after Osama is investigated. He is also accused of non-payment and under-depositing plaza, hotel, and commercial property fees.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Senator Hafiz Abdul Kareem and strongly condemned the arrest of his son, terming it an act of revenge. He expressed solidarity with Senator Abdul Karim and his family.

A protest was held against the arrest of Osama Abdul Karim. The protestors blocked the Dera Ghazi Khan-Puldot Road which caused a massive traffic jam.

Meanwhile, Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE)Punjab has summoned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and his wife in a bribery case.

Rana Sanaullah and his wife has been summoned to record their statements at ACE head office. He is accused receiving two farmhouses in a private housing society in Kalar Kahar as a bribe at a much lower price than the fixed rate

The owner Akhlaq Ahmed is alleged to have given the plot to Rana Sanaullah to illegally register his society. A notice has been issued to Rana Sanaullah and his wife to appear before the ACE on Tuesday, November 22 at 11:00 AM.

