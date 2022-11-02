Governor Sindh Tessori claims Administrator Karachi of MQM to be appointed in next few days. Image: File

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori has said that Administrator Karachi of the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) will be appointed in the next few days.

He said this while talking to journalists at the Governor House on Wednesday.

The agreement between the MQM and PPP for the appointment of the administrator Karachi would be implemented soon, the governor claimed.

He maintained that he would work with the new administrator for the development and progress of the city.

It is pertinent to mention here that Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab on September 26 stepped down from the post of the administrator of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

Addressing a press conference, Murtaza Wahab said K-Electric was chosen to collect an annual Rs3.25 billion on account of MUCT because it is a public limited company that is audited regularly.

He alleged that some forces don’t let him do his job efficiently. It’s not easy to work in this city as everything is resisted here. “It would have been easier for me to ask the prime minister and the chief minister for funds, but I did not, as I believe that the law is the only solution. I loved KMC, rather loving my pocket. Perhaps this was my mistake.”

Following SHC’s decision, “we all know that our efforts will now be fruitless,” Wahab said.

Wahab, later on, submitted his resignation letter to the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, requesting him to direct the Local Government Department to de-notify him.

The letter stated: “During my tenure, I tried my level best to resolve the problems of our beautiful city and the ailing KMC. I tried to alleviate the grim financial situation of KMC to make it a viable organization. We have achieved much, and I am pleased to state that the service delivery of KMC has improved.”

However, “I regrettably submit that I am unable to continue any further as Administrator, KMC due to personal reasons. Hence, I tender my resignation from the post of Administrator,” he said.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab was appointed KMC administrator on August 6, 2021.