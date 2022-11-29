ISLAMABAD: The imported government of the PDM has taken the first U-turn after the retirement of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected the resignation of former law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and asked him to resume his duties from tomorrow (November 30).

It is pertinent to mention here that Tarar resigned on October 25 citing personal reasons. But the fact is the Senator’s resignation came after he was spotted at the Asma Jahangir Conference where audiences chanted slogans against the institutions including army.

However, federal ministers including Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Economic Affairs Minister Ayaz Sadiq and Railways Minister Saad Rafique met the senator at his residence and conveyed the premier’s message.

After the discussion, Tarar agreed to return to the cabinet and take over the responsibilities as a Federal Law Minister again.

Following the resignation of Tarar, Ayaz Sadiq was assigned the portfolio of Minster of Law and Justice, as an additional charge apart from economic affairs.