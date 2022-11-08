Aitzaz Ahsan meets Imran Khan to inquire about his health

LAHORE: Renowned legal expert Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan on Tuesday called on PTI Chairman Imran Khan at his residence in Lahore.

The PPP leader arrived at the residence of the former prime minister in Zaman Park. Imran Khan is currently recovering after an assassination attempt on his life last week in Wazirabad during the long march.

On the occasion, Imran Khan said he had invited Aitzaz Ahsan to join PTI seventeen years ago. He said Aitzaz Ahsan has the same views and his future lies with them. He said Aitzaz Ahsan knows to play cricket very well and used to be his wicketkeeper.

Aitzaz Ahsan said he was watching TV when he heard the news that Imran Khan was shot. “After the video statement of the accused Naveed, I got a call and said that a parrot is talking,” he said.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Aitzaz Ahsan said he had come to inquire about Imran Khan’s well-being and visiting Zaman Park revives old memories.

He denied reports that he had come to meet Imran Khan to discuss the First Information Report (FIR) over the Wazirabad attack or provide legal counsel.

He said the FIR is the initial report and sometimes even innocent people are named in the FIR. He said action should be action against the SHO if the FIR is not registered within five days, adding that police do not have the power to register a case on their own.

The senior legal expert said according to the law, It is a condition that the name which the plaintiff has nominated must be will written in the FIR which can be removed after investigation.

Aitzaz Ahsan said Imran Khan has great advisers around him. “If I give any advice, I will give it to my party,” he said, adding that he doesn’t require his party’s permission to inquire of the well-being of someone.

He decried that narrative being given that Imran Khan was hurting religious sentiments. “When the accused Naveed was caught, he was speaking like a parrot. Who was giving him suggestions?” he questioned.

He said the Punjab Government and the police have made lapses and have distorted the case. He expressed concern that the life of main suspect Naveed and person who recorded his confessional statement is in danger.

He said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto has demanded a transparent investigation into this incident. He said religion should not be brought into politics.

