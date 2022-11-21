AJK LG polls to be held in division-wise phases

MUZAFFARABAD: The election commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has announced to hold Local Government (LG) elections in a phased manner.

The elections are scheduled to be held in the region on November 27. However, it has been decided to conduct the polls in three phases as per divisions.

The polls will be held in Muzaffarabad Division on November 27, Poonch Division on December 3, and Mirpur Division on December 8.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner AJK Justice retired Abdul Rasheed Sulehria said it was not possible to hold elections on the same day with the available security forces.

He said elections can be held across Azad Kashmir on a single day as per the schedule already released if security forces are provided. He added the provision of security personnel is the responsibility of the government.

He said the election commission has completed all its arrangements including the preparation of polling materials.

ECP Secretary Muhammad Ghazanfar Khan the election commission has completed all the arrangements to hold the local body elections in Azad Kashmir on November 27 in a single day.

He said the government also provided funds and other support while judicial officers are also on election duty. However, he said it is the responsibility of the government to provide security personnel for the polls.

He said the security forces are insufficient to conduct free, fair and impartial elections, due to which the election commission has decided to conduct division-wise phased elections.

A day earlier, AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that no one can impede the local government elections scheduled to be held on November 27 after a long pause of over 31 years.

Talking to public delegations and media representatives in Bagh, he said the masses would hold those accountable trying to jeopardize LG elections.

“Power is going to be transferred to the people at the grassroots level through the scheduled civic election”, the AJK PM said.

He said his government would fulfill the pre-election commitments it had made with the people. He urged party workers not to pay heed to rumours and fake news being spread and circulated through social media.

“Political workers, regardless of their political affiliation, have the right to contest elections and play their role in nation building”, he said.

He said it was quite heartening that municipal polls were being held and the devolution of power was going to take place after 31 years.

AJK PM said that there was no security issue in AJK during the scheduled LG elections. He said the people of AJK will not allow anyone to disturb the law and order situation during the polls and will foil the designs of those against the transfer of power to the lower level.

