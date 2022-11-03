All possible steps to be taken to solve the educational problems of Sindh: Governor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has said that all possible steps will be taken by the government to solve the educational problems of the Sindh province.

Governor Kamran Tessori shared these views during a meeting with the President of the Graduates Forum, Abdul Qadir Khanzada held at the Governor’s House.

During the meeting, the promotion of education in the province, development of the social sector, provision of opportunities to the youth, and other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

On this occasion, Abdul Qadir Khanzada said that the establishment of a university is a long-standing demand of the citizens of Hyderabad and the interest of the Governor of Sindh in this regard is appreciable.

The governor of Sindh said that all possible measures will be taken to solve the educational problems of the province and members will be appointed to vacant posts in the Sindh Public Service soon.

During the meeting, the progress in the establishment of Hyderabad University was also discussed and the Sindh Governor said that the progress towards the establishment university in Hyderabad is underway.

It should be noted that the Governor of Sindh has also been invited to participate in the educational conference in Hyderabad.