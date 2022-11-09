Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the people of Punjab salute the greatness of the architect of Pakistan.

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the people of Punjab salute the greatness of the architect of Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal as he fulfilled his duty of guiding the Muslims.

In his message, the CM said that Allama Iqbal was not only an unparalleled poet but also a reformer and a preacher. Allama Iqbal gave the Muslims of the subcontinent the consciousness of freedom through his poetry. Allama Iqbal guided the nation towards its destination under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam and gave a thought-provoking message to the youth through his poetry, the CM added.

He said that Allama Iqbal encouraged the youth to live life like a ‘shaheen’ while his message of self-reliance is a great favor for the nation. Practicing the philosophy of self-reliance is the best way to express love to Allama Iqbal and Imran Khan is carrying forward the message of self-reliance, he concluded.

Earlier, Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif constituted a high level committee to highlight work of the national poet, Dr Allama Mohammad Iqbal.

The prime minister desired to arrange a detailed programme, to highlight the life, work and philosophy of Dr. Mohammad Iqbal, may be developed for the month of November.