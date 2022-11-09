Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Allama Iqbal encouraged the youth to live life like a ‘shaheen’: CM Punjab
Allama Iqbal encouraged the youth to live life like a ‘shaheen’: CM Punjab

Allama Iqbal encouraged the youth to live life like a ‘shaheen’: CM Punjab

Articles
Advertisement
Allama Iqbal encouraged the youth to live life like a ‘shaheen’: CM Punjab

Allama Iqbal encouraged the youth to live life like a ‘shaheen’: CM Punjab

Advertisement
  • Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the people of Punjab salute the greatness of the architect of Pakistan.
  • In his message, the CM said that Allama Iqbal was not only an unparalleled poet but also a reformer and a preacher.
  • Allama Iqbal guided the nation towards its destination under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam and gave a thought-provoking message to the youth through his poetry, the CM added.
Advertisement

 

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the people of Punjab salute the greatness of the architect of Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal as he fulfilled his duty of guiding the Muslims.

In his message, the CM said that Allama Iqbal was not only an unparalleled poet but also a reformer and a preacher. Allama Iqbal gave the Muslims of the subcontinent the consciousness of freedom through his poetry. Allama Iqbal guided the nation towards its destination under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam and gave a thought-provoking message to the youth through his poetry, the CM added.

He said that Allama Iqbal encouraged the youth to live life like a ‘shaheen’ while his message of self-reliance is a great favor for the nation. Practicing the philosophy of self-reliance is the best way to express love to Allama Iqbal and Imran Khan is carrying forward the message of self-reliance, he concluded.

 

Also Read

PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to highlight Dr Iqbal’s philosophy
PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to highlight Dr Iqbal’s philosophy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday constituted a high level committee...

Advertisement

 

Earlier, Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif constituted a high level committee to highlight work of the national poet, Dr Allama Mohammad Iqbal.

The prime minister desired to arrange a detailed programme, to highlight the life, work and philosophy of Dr. Mohammad Iqbal, may be developed for the month of November.

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Terrorist attack on check post in Dera injures police constable
Terrorist attack on check post in Dera injures police constable
Peoples Bus Service to start in Sukkur from Feb 17
Peoples Bus Service to start in Sukkur from Feb 17
Court allows police for identification parade of suspects in lynching case
Court allows police for identification parade of suspects in lynching case
PM visits Turkish Embassy to express solidarity with quake victims
PM visits Turkish Embassy to express solidarity with quake victims
Punjab govt ordered to enforce Urdu as official language in province
Punjab govt ordered to enforce Urdu as official language in province
Plea for contempt proceedings against Punjab governor, CEC filed
Plea for contempt proceedings against Punjab governor, CEC filed
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story