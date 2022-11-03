Advertisement
Articles
Alleged assailant says wants to kill only Imran Khan. Screengrab/ Bol News

The alleged assailant, who was arrested, said that I only tried to shoot Imran Khan as he was misleading people.

The alleged assailant claimed, “No one behind me and I am alone.”

He said that he had decided to kill Imran since the long march started from Lahore.

The alleged attacker said, “I tried to shoot Imran Khan on his own and I had enough justificationto kill Imran Khan.

He further said that he wanted to kill only Imran Khan and no one else.

He told the investigators that he came on his motorcycle, which he had parked a motorcycle at the uncle’s shop.

Later, the police sealed the house of the suspect who attacked Imran Khan. Accused Naveed has two children, four brothers and three sisters.

Naveed reportedly returned from aboard a few days ago.

The accused Naveed’s mother, two children and his wife were also taken by the police. The family of the accused has been shifted to an unknown place.

