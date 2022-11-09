Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Another system of rain to enter country from tomorrow
Another system of rain to enter country from tomorrow

Another system of rain to enter country from tomorrow

Articles
Advertisement
Another system of rain to enter country from tomorrow

Another system of rain to enter in country from Tomorrow

Advertisement
  • Another series of westerly winds will enter the country from November 10, whose effects are likely to be limited to Balochistan and upper regions.
  • Met Office said that the rain system has moved to the upper areas due to which the possibility of rain in Karachi has ended.
  • Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz said that winter will be colder than usual in Pakistan this year.
Advertisement

 

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that another system of rain will enter the country from November 10 and rain is likely to occur in Balochistan and upper region.

According to the Meteorological Department, another series of westerly winds will enter the country from November 10, whose effects are likely to be limited to Balochistan and upper regions.

The Meteorological Department said that the rain system has moved to the upper areas due to which the possibility of rain in Karachi has ended.

Light fog is likely to remain in Karachi for a few days in the morning, while the weather has become colder after rain in various cities of the country.

Meteorological Department said that the forecast will remain partly cloudy in Karachi today while the minimum temperature was recorded at 19.5 degrees Celsius today.

Advertisement

Besides, the maximum temperature today is likely to be 32 to 34 degrees Celsius while the northwest wind is blowing at a speed of 12 km per hour in the city.

It should be noted that the department of PDMA Balochistan has written a letter to the relevant institutions regarding these possible rains to make advance arrangements and inform them about the weather, so that any situation can be dealt with in a timely manner.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz said that winter will be colder than usual in Pakistan this year.

He said that the cold weather in Karachi will start from the mid of November, during which the nights will start getting cold, while the day temperature will also start to decrease significantly by the end of November.

He said that Karachi may also experience severe winter this year, but it is too early to say anything in this regard.

 

Advertisement

Also Read

PMD predicts light rain in Karachi
PMD predicts light rain in Karachi

Karachi is expected to receive light rain tonight stated the Pakistan Meteorological...

 

He said that the month of October is always hot, but the heat intensity will decrease from the first week of November.

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Weather News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Arif Alvi lauds govt for efforts to hold talks with IMF
Arif Alvi lauds govt for efforts to hold talks with IMF
Pakistan Army teams continue rescue operations in Turkey
Pakistan Army teams continue rescue operations in Turkey
LHC declares appointment of 19 law officers illegal
LHC declares appointment of 19 law officers illegal
Maryam Nawaz bans bringing mobile phones in meetings
Maryam Nawaz bans bringing mobile phones in meetings
Historical launch of Pakistani herbal seeds into outer space praised
Historical launch of Pakistani herbal seeds into outer space praised
MQM-P announces to contest by-polls with organizational strength
MQM-P announces to contest by-polls with organizational strength
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story