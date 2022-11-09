Another system of rain to enter in country from Tomorrow

Another series of westerly winds will enter the country from November 10, whose effects are likely to be limited to Balochistan and upper regions.

Met Office said that the rain system has moved to the upper areas due to which the possibility of rain in Karachi has ended.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz said that winter will be colder than usual in Pakistan this year.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that another system of rain will enter the country from November 10 and rain is likely to occur in Balochistan and upper region.

According to the Meteorological Department, another series of westerly winds will enter the country from November 10, whose effects are likely to be limited to Balochistan and upper regions.

The Meteorological Department said that the rain system has moved to the upper areas due to which the possibility of rain in Karachi has ended.

Light fog is likely to remain in Karachi for a few days in the morning, while the weather has become colder after rain in various cities of the country.

Meteorological Department said that the forecast will remain partly cloudy in Karachi today while the minimum temperature was recorded at 19.5 degrees Celsius today.

Advertisement

Besides, the maximum temperature today is likely to be 32 to 34 degrees Celsius while the northwest wind is blowing at a speed of 12 km per hour in the city.

It should be noted that the department of PDMA Balochistan has written a letter to the relevant institutions regarding these possible rains to make advance arrangements and inform them about the weather, so that any situation can be dealt with in a timely manner.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz said that winter will be colder than usual in Pakistan this year.

He said that the cold weather in Karachi will start from the mid of November, during which the nights will start getting cold, while the day temperature will also start to decrease significantly by the end of November.

He said that Karachi may also experience severe winter this year, but it is too early to say anything in this regard.

Advertisement

Also Read PMD predicts light rain in Karachi Karachi is expected to receive light rain tonight stated the Pakistan Meteorological...

He said that the month of October is always hot, but the heat intensity will decrease from the first week of November.