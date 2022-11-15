Another woman dies of dengue fever in Hyderabad 

A total of 60 people lost their lives due to dengue-related complications in Sindh this year to date out of them 48 were reported in Karachi.

KARACHI: Dengue fever has claimed another life in Hyderabad, taking the death toll from this mosquito-borne disease to 60 in the Sindh province.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh confirmed the death of a female in Pakka Qila Hyderabad, and death was reported at Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).

A total of 60 people lost their lives due to dengue-related complications in Sindh this year to date out of them 48 were reported in Karachi.

Out of total 60 deaths, 20 were registered in Karachi Central, 13 in Karachi East, seven in Hyderabad, five in Korangi, four in Karachi South, three in Karachi West and Umerkot, two in Malir, and one each in Kemari, Dadu, and Sanghar.

While 91 more tested positive for dengue virus across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of them 35 were reported in the Karachi division. In November, 1,799 dengue fever cases surfaced across the province out of which 961 emerged in Karachi.

According to the health department, 20,870 dengue cases surfaced throughout the province out of which 15,591 emerged in Karachi from January 01 to November 13, 2022.

This year, majority of cases were reported in Karachi East 4,754 followed by Karachi Central 3,551, Korangi 2,851, Karachi South 2,078, Malir 1,162, and Hyderabad 3,202.

The Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. The post-rainy season is suitable for the spread of the infection and for the growth of ‘aedes aegypti’, the mosquito that causes dengue fever.

