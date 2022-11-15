Upon his arrival at the PMA, the army chief was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

The COAS laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument and offered Fateha.

He also interacted with the cadets and officers of the PMA.

Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: The media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday said as part of his farewell visits, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), Kakul, and Baloch Regimental Centre, Abbottabad.

Upon his arrival at the PMA, the army chief was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza. The COAS laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument and offered Fateha.

He also interacted with the cadets and officers of the PMA. While addressing, he appreciated exceptionally high standards of Pakistan Army’s premier training institution and its efforts towards grooming the future leaders. COAS Bajwa also advised cadets to focus their energies in pursuit of professional excellence.

Also Read Army Chief Bajwa lauds devotion of troops to defend motherland amid threats The army chief inaugurated Lahore Garrison Institute for Special Education and visited...

Later on, he visited Baloch Regimental Centre. After laying floral wreath at the Shuhada monument, he interacted with serving and retired officers and troops of the illustrious Baloch Regiment. He paid rich tribute to their supreme sacrifices.

Earlier on arrival at Baloch Regimental Centre, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas, Chief of General Staff.

Advertisement

On November 12, Qamar Javed Bajwa had visited Lahore Garrison, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said.

He had laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument and offered fateha, the military’s media wing had added.

The army chief had inaugurated Lahore Garrison Institute for Special Education and visited various school facilities for special children. He had also interacted with officers and men of Lahore Corps and Pakistan Rangers Punjab.

During his farewell address, the COAS had lauded troops for their services to nation in the line of duty despite all odds. He had appreciated their professionalism and devotion to the defence of motherland.

He had also inaugurated state of the art Hockey Arena, where he interacted with veteran hockey legends.

The COAS had said, “Youth of Pakistan is our asset and such facilities are must to provide them an enabling environment to achieve excellence in sports.”

Advertisement

On November 11, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had visited Multan and interacted with officers and men of Multan Garrison.