Army Chief, CJCSC meet with President Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Muneer and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza separately called on President Dr Arif Alvi here on Wednesday.

The meetings held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr focused on professional matters pertaining to army.

During meeting, the country’s security situation were discussed.

The President congratulated the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Army Chief on assuming office.

On the other hand, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Muneer also met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Army Chief on assuming the post.

While important issues related to national security were discussed in the meeting.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday strongly condemned the suicide attack at a police van deputed on the security of an anti-polio team and said such nefarious designs would not be allowed to harm the country’s commitment to eliminate the disease.

In their separate statements on the terrorist incident in Quetta’s Baleli area, the president and the prime minister expressed their resolve to continue efforts till the complete end of polio.