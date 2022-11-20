Army chief lays foundation for new medical training block in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a new training block of the Armed Forces Post Graduate Institute in Rawalpindi.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the army chief visited various setups of the Army Medical Corps as part of his farewell visits. Surgeon General Pakistan Army Lieutenant General Nigar Johar accompanied the army chief during the visit.

COAS Bajwa visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Rawalpindi and was briefed by Commandant CMH Major General Muhammad Mohsin Qureshi regarding the most modern newly upgraded healthcare facilities.

The army chief was briefed that medical care has been planned as per the international best practices and patient care was the focus of hospital administration.

It was further briefed that efforts were being made to provide a patient-friendly environment and provide allied facilities for patient attendants, while special counters have been established for facilitating civilian and non-entitled patients.

COAS Bajwa was also shown the newly-established control room set up to impart training to doctors through live surgery process in the Academic Centre, designed and established to facilitate medical students for better understanding of surgical procedures.

The army chief appreciated the efforts of the Army Medical Corps that had been providing quality healthcare and latest rehabilitation services to members of the armed forces, their families and civilian patients.

The Medical Facilitation Centre for families of martyrs has been providing basic healthcare facilities, including blood sampling, medicines, and checkups to families of martyrs and senior veterans up to the age of 75 years. The upgraded pharmacy was now entertaining 3,000 patients daily.

Later, the COAS visited newly constructed soldiers’ guestrooms, the newly established Army Help Centre and the upgraded facilities of the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology. He appreciated the doctors and healthcare professionals for their selfless devotion to duty and monumental work.

Lauding the immense improvements being incorporated in healthcare infrastructure, the COAS said quality healthcare for soldiers and their families was a cardinal feature of the army’s welfare regime and critical for the morale of troops.

Earlier on arrival at CMH, the army chief as received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

