Army chief visits Sialkot, Mangla garrisons as part of farewell visits

Army chief visits Sialkot, Mangla garrisons today. Image: File

  • According to the media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief met officers and men at both locations and addressed the troops.
  • He appreciated formations for their excellent performance during various operations, training and natural calamities.
  • He advised the army troops to keep serving the nation with same zeal and commitment no matter what the circumstances.
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Sialkot and Mangla garrisons on Thursday as a part of his farewell visits to various formations.

According to the media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief met officers and men at both locations and addressed the troops.

He appreciated formations for their excellent performance during various operations, training and natural calamities. He advised the army troops to keep serving the nation with same zeal and commitment no matter what the circumstances.

Earlier, on arrival in Sialkot, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Aamer and by Lieutenant General Ayman Bilal Safdar at Mangla garrison.

On November 9, Qamar Javed Bajwa had visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief had appreciated the formation’s efforts for peace and stability.

He had said economic development is not possible without the sacrifices of martyrs.

Earlier, upon arrival at Peshawar Corps HQs, COAS had laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument.

