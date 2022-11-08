Army soldier martyred in exchange for firing with terrorists in KP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army soldier martyred in exchange of firing between the security forces and terrorists in the Shakas area of Khyber District while a terrorist commander was also killed by the forces.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Security Forces conducted a joint intelligence-based operation in the area of Shakas, Khyber District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. During the operation, intense firing exchange took place while effectively engaging the terrorists.

Resultantly, Liaquat Ali alias Shaheen, a terrorist commander was killed. The killed terrorist was also propagated as a missing person. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

However, during the exchange of fire 28-year-old Sepoy Saleem Khan resident of Swabi, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom. The sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

According to the ISPR, a large number of weapons as well as ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of soldiers further strengthen the military’s resolve.