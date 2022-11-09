Arshad Sharif killing: Pakistani investigators seek details of instructors at shooting site

NAIROBI: Pakistani investigators have asked Kenyan authorities to provide the names and contact details of instructors and trainers present at a shooting range where noted journalist Arshad Sharif was last seen before he was killed.

The controversy over the killing has deepened after the presence of around 10 American instructors and trainers at the AmmoDump Shooting Range when Arshad Sharif spent his last night before being gunned down by the Kenyan police.

According to sources, Arshad Sharif had dinner at the AmmoDump Kwenia Shooting Range located in Tiga outside Nairobi with guests including American instructors.

Sharif left the site at around 8PM on October 23 with Khurram, brother of his host Waqar Ahmad, for Nairobi. He was shot dead an hour later.

A two-member inquiry committee that went to Kenya to investigate the murder of Arshad Sharif has returned home after spending two weeks.

The committee, comprising an official from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), interrogated Khurram, who was driving the vehicle carrying the slain journalist and his brother Waqar Ahmed. The probe team will submit its report to the interior ministry.

Sources revealed that Pakistani investigators have asked Kenyan authorities to provide the names and contact details of the instructors and trainers at AmmoDump Shooting range at the time of the shooting. However, the team has not named the nationality of the instructors and trainees.

It has been further revealed that Khurram used a different route connecting Nairobi with the shooting range on the night when the incident occurred. Sources revealed there are two roads that lead to Tinga before connecting to Nairobi from the shooting range.

According to reports, Khurram usually used the one passing through the shooting range but used the opposite direction on the night Arshad Sharif was killed as the path is shorter and helps arrives at the destination quicker.

Reports suggest there is no indication that brothers Khurram and Waqar, American instructors or anyone at the site had any connection with Sharif’s killing. Khurram and Waqar are also reportedly cooperating with the investigation team.

Pakistan investigators have also called on the Kenya Police and Khurram and Waqar to details of the police officers involved in shooting incident.

They have also asked Ahmad brothers to provide CCTV footage of the apartment in Nairobi where Sharif stayed and the training site where he was last seen before his killing.

