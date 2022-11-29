Arshad Sharif murder: FIA seeks assistance from Dubai Police

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) fact-finding committee has written a letter to the Dubai Police seeking information about slain journalist Arshad Sharif.

Arshad Sharif fled the country in August after facing threats to his life. He moved to Dubai and later relocated to Nairobi, Kenya where he was murdered in October. The FIA constituted a two-member committee to probe the journalist’s murder.

The federal agency has written and letter and asked the Dubai Police to provide the visa, travel documents, CCTV footage and other details of the journalist during his stay in Dubai.

The committee also inquired whether Arshad Sharif’s visa was cancelled by UAE authorities. The FIA has also asked for the CDR (call data record) of Sharif and the phone numbers of Salman Iqbal and Tariq Wasi.

It also requested UAE authorities to provide details of arrivals and departures of Pakistani passport holders from 10-20th August. The FIA also sought information about allegations that Arshad Sharif was asked by a UAE government official to leave the country.

The fact-finding committee had earlier written letters to the foreign secretary and Pakistani Consul-General in UAE to assist in the murder probe.

The letter to the Pakistani Consul- General also sought assistance from Visa officials, press consular and passport consular to record their statements in the investigation. The investigation committee has already discussed the case with Salman Iqbal.

Earlier this month, the Foreign Office strongly dismissed reports that Pakistani authorities had written a letter to the UAE seeking expulsion of Arshad Sharif.

FO spokesperson Asim Iftikhar had denied the “disinformation on social media” and said there was no such letter to the knowledge of the foreign ministry.

“We have seen such reports, spreading disinformation on social media as well, where some people were suggesting that there was a letter and it was allegedly signed by the foreign minister,” the spokesperson said.

