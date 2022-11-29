Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Arshad Sharif murder: FIA seeks assistance from Dubai Police
Arshad Sharif murder: FIA seeks assistance from Dubai Police

Arshad Sharif murder: FIA seeks assistance from Dubai Police

Articles
Advertisement
Arshad Sharif murder: FIA seeks assistance from Dubai Police

Arshad Sharif

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) fact-finding committee has written a letter to the Dubai Police seeking information about slain journalist Arshad Sharif.

Arshad Sharif fled the country in August after facing threats to his life. He moved to Dubai and later relocated to Nairobi, Kenya where he was murdered in October. The FIA constituted a two-member committee to probe the journalist’s murder.

The federal agency has written and letter and asked the Dubai Police to provide the visa, travel documents, CCTV footage and other details of the journalist during his stay in Dubai.

The committee also inquired whether Arshad Sharif’s visa was cancelled by UAE authorities. The FIA has also asked for the CDR (call data record) of Sharif and the phone numbers of Salman Iqbal and Tariq Wasi.

It also requested UAE authorities to provide details of arrivals and departures of Pakistani passport holders from 10-20th August. The FIA also sought information about allegations that Arshad Sharif was asked by a UAE government official to leave the country.

Advertisement

The fact-finding committee had earlier written letters to the foreign secretary and Pakistani Consul-General in UAE to assist in the murder probe.

The letter to the Pakistani Consul- General also sought assistance from Visa officials, press consular and passport consular to record their statements in the investigation. The investigation committee has already discussed the case with Salman Iqbal.

Earlier this month, the Foreign Office strongly dismissed reports that Pakistani authorities had written a letter to the UAE seeking expulsion of Arshad Sharif.

FO spokesperson Asim Iftikhar had denied the “disinformation on social media” and said there was no such letter to the knowledge of the foreign ministry.

“We have seen such reports, spreading disinformation on social media as well, where some people were suggesting that there was a letter and it was allegedly signed by the foreign minister,” the spokesperson said.

 

Advertisement

Also Read

Arshad Sharif was facing threats, fake cases: Murad Saeed
Arshad Sharif was facing threats, fake cases: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed slammed the media trial of...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Balochistan educational institutions to be closed from Dec 15 to Feb 28 in cold areas
Balochistan educational institutions to be closed from Dec 15 to Feb 28 in cold areas
BISP Board includes transgenders in ‘Benazir Kafalat Programme’
BISP Board includes transgenders in ‘Benazir Kafalat Programme’
LHC seeks reply from NAB on Farah Khan plea
LHC seeks reply from NAB on Farah Khan plea
Sherry Rehman named among FT's 25 most influential women of 2022
Sherry Rehman named among FT's 25 most influential women of 2022
Rs 0.7 bn wheat goes missing from Sindh public godowns
Rs 0.7 bn wheat goes missing from Sindh public godowns
JCSCC Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza calls on PM
JCSCC Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza calls on PM
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story