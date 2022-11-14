Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Arshad Sharif pictures: Statements of medical team, authorities recorded
Arshad Sharif pictures: Statements of medical team, authorities recorded

Arshad Sharif pictures: Statements of medical team, authorities recorded

Articles
Advertisement
Arshad Sharif pictures: Statements of medical team, authorities recorded
Advertisement
  • Statements recorded of medical team and officials in the matter of the post-mortem photos of Arshad Sharif being leaked
  • The committee meeting of the investigation team was called under the lead of Dr Naveed
  • It has also been said that the postmortem report is received by a close family member
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Following the leak of Arshad Sharif pictures and postmortem report – journalist killed in Kenya – the medical teams and the officials involved gave their statement regarding the issue.

As per details, the committee meeting of the investigation team was called under the lead of Dr Naveed and the statements of the medical team and the officials were recorded.

The sources in the know said that the medical board wasn’t allowed to take mobile phones inside the room where the procedure was carried out and the pictures were taken by the DSLR as it was a high-profile case.

It was also said that the cameraman informed the committee that he returned the camera to the team after taking the pictures adding that among the leaked a few images are those which were taken by the DSLR.

On the other hand, PIMS hospital was issued a notice by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking the postmortem report of the journalist killed in Kenya.

Advertisement

The sources disclosed that the postmortem report maintained that Arshad Sharif’s body had 12 marks. 3 bullet marks, fractured clavicle bone, and 3rd rib was also broken.

It has also been said that the postmortem report is received by a close family member.

Also Read

Pakistan among first beneficiaries of “Global Shield” fund
Pakistan among first beneficiaries of “Global Shield” fund

Pakistan listed among the beneficiaries of 'Global Shield" The countries will be...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
KPO to resume functioning from today
KPO to resume functioning from today
Two banned outfit members including ex-Afghan Army commando arrested
Two banned outfit members including ex-Afghan Army commando arrested
Covid-19: 17 new cases emerge, no death reported
Covid-19: 17 new cases emerge, no death reported
Pakistan is ‘facing a perfect storm’: FM Bilawal
Pakistan is ‘facing a perfect storm’: FM Bilawal
PM reviews facilities for patients at PKLI
PM reviews facilities for patients at PKLI
Govt withdraws security of PTI leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Govt withdraws security of PTI leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story