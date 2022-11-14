Statements recorded of medical team and officials in the matter of the post-mortem photos of Arshad Sharif being leaked

The committee meeting of the investigation team was called under the lead of Dr Naveed

ISLAMABAD: Following the leak of Arshad Sharif pictures and postmortem report – journalist killed in Kenya – the medical teams and the officials involved gave their statement regarding the issue.

As per details, the committee meeting of the investigation team was called under the lead of Dr Naveed and the statements of the medical team and the officials were recorded.

The sources in the know said that the medical board wasn’t allowed to take mobile phones inside the room where the procedure was carried out and the pictures were taken by the DSLR as it was a high-profile case.

It was also said that the cameraman informed the committee that he returned the camera to the team after taking the pictures adding that among the leaked a few images are those which were taken by the DSLR.

On the other hand, PIMS hospital was issued a notice by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking the postmortem report of the journalist killed in Kenya.

The sources disclosed that the postmortem report maintained that Arshad Sharif’s body had 12 marks. 3 bullet marks, fractured clavicle bone, and 3rd rib was also broken.

It has also been said that the postmortem report is received by a close family member.

