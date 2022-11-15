Arshad Sharif shot from three feet’s distance: PIMS report

The bullet which was shot from short distance left a black spot on the body.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Tuesday completed its post-mortem report which revealed that Senior Bol News Anchorperson Arshad Sharif was shot from a distance of three feet, Bol News reported.

The PIMS post-mortem report said the first bullet was hit from three feet’s distance in the neck. The bullet which was shot from short distance left a black spot on the body. The second bullet was hit on the head from three to six feet’s distance on his head.

The post-mortem report said four of the injuries pointed towards resistance by Arshad Sharif. The injuries on hand and wrist were signs of resistance, it added.

“Aggregately, the body has 12 injury marks. Five injuries were mentioned in the first post-mortem report,” the report said, which does not mention of torture on the body or breaking of bones.

On November 12, PIMS hospital, Islamabad, had formed a seven-member committee to investigate leaking out of pictures of veteran journalist and Bol News Anchorperson Arshad Sharif’s dead body.

Deputy Director Medical Dr Naveed was heading the committee which included PIMS Director Khalid Masood, the medical director, chairman medical board and all the members of medical board. The committee also included PIMS IT director and cameraman of medical board.

Earlier also a two-member committee was constituted to investigate the matter related to Arshad Sharif, but to no avail.

The fresh committee had convened its first meeting on November 14. All the members had been directed to appear in the committee meeting.

On November 11, wife of slain journalist and Bol News Anchorperson Arshad Sharif, Javeria Siddique had said the PIMS had said it would provide her husband’s post-mortem report on November 14.