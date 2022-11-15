Arshad Sharif’s belongings reach Pakistan, investigation team in Dubai

ISLAMABAD: The personal belongings of the slain journalist Arshad Sharif have arrived in Pakistan, BOL News reported.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) ​​officials will hand over the items to Arshad Sharif’s family. The journalist’s blood-stained clothes were also found by the investigation team. The clothes will be sent for forensic testing.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani team investigating the death of Arshad Sharif is currently present in Dubai. The two-member team comprises of FIA officer Athar Waheed and Omar Shahid Hamid of the Intelligence Bureau.

The investigation team has sent a questionnaire to ARY owner Salman Iqbal and Tariq Wasi of Karachi Kings. They have been directed to appear before the committee and record the statement.

Sources revealed that Waqar Ahmad had secured the visa of Arshad Sharif to Kenya from Dubai. Waqar Ahmad reportedly sponsored the visa on the instructions of Salman Iqbal through Tariq Wasi.

Tariq Wasi has been asked to answer on whose instructions did he get Arshad Sharif a visa for Kenya. Sources claimed that Waqar Ahmad claimed that he sponsored Arshad Sharif on Salman Iqbal’s request.

The investigation team has also asked Salman Iqbal and Tariq Wasi to submit their phone records and their complete point of view. Pakistani investigators have requested the cooperation of the Dubai Police through the Pakistani Consul-General.

