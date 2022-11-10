She expressed concern about the postmortem report issued to the media instead of giving to the family.

Javeria Siddique further said that it is not known what the government wants to do by hiding the report.

She demanded that a high-level judicial commission or UN commission should investigate the murder of the senior journalist.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Javeria Siddique, wife of late senior journalist and Bol news anchorperson Arshad Sharif has said that the postmortem report of Arshad Sharif is not being provided to family.

Arshad Sharif’s widow Javeria Siddique while talking to Bol News said that the Arshad Sharif case should not be made a media trial and it is not appropriate for the photos to be published in the media.

She said that the family has not received the post-mortem report so far. She expressed concern about the postmortem report issued to the media instead of the family.

The widow of Arshad Sharif said comments can be made on postmortem after seeing the reports compiled by Kenya and Pakistan. She demanded that a high-level judicial commission or UN commission should investigate the murder of the senior journalist.

Javeria Siddique further said that it is not known what the government wants to do by hiding the report. She said no one has contacted her from the government.

Advertisement

Earlier, new revelations surfaced in the case of the murder of Bol News anchor Arshad Sharif.

Before the murder, Bol News anchor Arshad Sharif was tortured for three hours and his nails were removed, while his fingers and ribs were also broken. The bullets were fired at close range from the vehicle and the killing was premeditated.

Also Read ‘Arshad Sharif had been tortured for three hours before his murder’ A private TV anchorperson in his programme has claimed that senior journalist...

The presence of ten US instructors and trainers at the shooting range on the day of Arshad Sharif’s murder in Kenya was also revealed.