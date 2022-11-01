Advertisement
  Arshad Sharif's wife demands UN to probe murder of her husband
Arshad Sharif’s wife demands UN to probe murder of her husband

Arshad Sharif's wife demands UN to probe murder of her husband

Articles
Arshad Sharif’s wife demands UN to probe murder of her husband
  • In her Twitter message, Jawaria Siddiqui, the wife of martyred journalist Arshad Sharif, said that the Pakistan government had filed treason cases against her husband and he was forced to leave Pakistan under ‘treason’.
  • She said that later the Pakistan government forced him to leave the United Arab Emirates while he was assassinated in Kenya on October 24.
  • Arshad Sharif’s wife said in her message that we request the United Nations to conduct a proper investigation into this case.
ISLAMABAD: The wife of Pakistan’s senior journalist and Bol news anchorperson Arshad Sharif has requested the United Nations to investigate the murder of her husband in Kenya.

In her Twitter message, Jawaria Siddiqui, the wife of martyred journalist Arshad Sharif, said that the Pakistan government had filed treason cases against her husband Arshad Sharif and he was forced to leave Pakistan.

 

 

She said that later the Pakistan government forced him to leave the United Arab Emirates while he was assassinated in Kenya on October 24.

Arshad Sharif’s wife said in her message that she request to the United Nations to conduct a proper investigation into this case.

 

Earlier, senior journalist and Bol news anchorperson Arshad Sharif was shot dead in Nairobi, Kenya by the local police over moisten identity.

The 49-year-old journalist fled the country in August to avoid arrest after he was slapped with multiple cases, including sedition charges.

Arshad Sharif was moved to Dubai in August and later moved to Kenya where he was martyred in unfortunate incident.

