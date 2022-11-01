In her Twitter message, Jawaria Siddiqui, the wife of martyred journalist Arshad Sharif, said that the Pakistan government had filed treason cases against her husband and he was forced to leave Pakistan under ‘treason’.

She said that later the Pakistan government forced him to leave the United Arab Emirates while he was assassinated in Kenya on October 24.

Arshad Sharif’s wife said in her message that we request the United Nations to conduct a proper investigation into this case.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The wife of Pakistan’s senior journalist and Bol news anchorperson Arshad Sharif has requested the United Nations to investigate the murder of her husband in Kenya.

In her Twitter message, Jawaria Siddiqui, the wife of martyred journalist Arshad Sharif, said that the Pakistan government had filed treason cases against her husband Arshad Sharif and he was forced to leave Pakistan.

She said that later the Pakistan government forced him to leave the United Arab Emirates while he was assassinated in Kenya on October 24.

Arshad Sharif’s wife said in her message that she request to the United Nations to conduct a proper investigation into this case.

Advertisement

Also Read Arshad Sharif murder: Pakistani team quizzes brothers Waqar, Khurram in Kenya ISLAMABAD: A two-member inquiry committee set up to investigate the murder of...

Earlier, senior journalist and Bol news anchorperson Arshad Sharif was shot dead in Nairobi, Kenya by the local police over moisten identity.

The 49-year-old journalist fled the country in August to avoid arrest after he was slapped with multiple cases, including sedition charges.

Arshad Sharif was moved to Dubai in August and later moved to Kenya where he was martyred in unfortunate incident.