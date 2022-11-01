Arshad Sharif murder: Pakistani team quizzes brothers Waqar, Khurram in Kenya
ISLAMABAD: A two-member inquiry committee set up to investigate the murder of...
ISLAMABAD: The wife of Pakistan’s senior journalist and Bol news anchorperson Arshad Sharif has requested the United Nations to investigate the murder of her husband in Kenya.
In her Twitter message, Jawaria Siddiqui, the wife of martyred journalist Arshad Sharif, said that the Pakistan government had filed treason cases against her husband Arshad Sharif and he was forced to leave Pakistan.
@UN @RSF_inter @Declaracion @hrw @ICIJorg Please hold an impartial investigation into the assassination of #ArshadShareef https://t.co/o6mkc5W1QHAdvertisement
— Adil Raja (@soldierspeaks) November 1, 2022
She said that later the Pakistan government forced him to leave the United Arab Emirates while he was assassinated in Kenya on October 24.
Arshad Sharif’s wife said in her message that she request to the United Nations to conduct a proper investigation into this case.
Earlier, senior journalist and Bol news anchorperson Arshad Sharif was shot dead in Nairobi, Kenya by the local police over moisten identity.
The 49-year-old journalist fled the country in August to avoid arrest after he was slapped with multiple cases, including sedition charges.
Arshad Sharif was moved to Dubai in August and later moved to Kenya where he was martyred in unfortunate incident.
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.