Asad Umar to lead long march from Toba Tek Singh on Friday

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar on Monday said he would lead long march from Toba Tek Sindh in Faisalabad Division on November 11.

In a tweet, he said he would lead the march on Saturday from Jhang, on Sunday from Faisalabad and on Monday from Jaranwala. He said he would lead the march from Chiniot on Tuesday and Sargodha on Wednesday.

Asad Umar said the local leadership had started preparing container for the long march.

Earlier, PTI leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema had announced that the PTI would resume its march on November 10 (Thursday), from the same spot at 2:00 pm where late Muazzam Nawaz and Ibtisam Hassan had foiled the nefarious attempt against the national integrity.

Asad Umar said he would begin the journey from Wazirabad along PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other leaders. He said Shah Mahmood Qureshi would lead the long march on GT Road and then he would take the command in Faisalabad.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that the long march will achieve the target under any circumstances. He said the march would be led by Asad Umar and Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

During a meeting with representatives of media bodies, the former prime minister said that the party would continue protests until general elections are announced. He said that no compromise can be made with Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif.

He said that the personnel of the armed forces standing guard on the borders were like his “children” and that going against the institution was not an option for the party. He said the appointment of the next army chief was not his issue.