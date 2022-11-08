Ayesha Shoaib Shaikh wishes Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti to Sikh community

BOL Media Group Chairperson Ayesha Shoaib Shaikh wishes 553rd Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti to the Sikh community.

On her Twitter account, Ayesha Shoaib wrote, Heartfelt wishes to all Sikhs celebrating Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti in Pakistan and across the world. Let’s spread brotherhood and make this day memorable for all those well-wishers of the Sikhism ideology! #GuruNanakJayanti

As per details, renowned Pakistani Philanthropist and a successful Chairperson of a Pakistani Media Group shared warm wishes to the entire Sikh community celebrating in Pakistan & around the world.

According to the details, Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab, also called Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav, commemorates the occasion of Guru Nanak’s birth. Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism and one of the most well-known Sikh gurus, is highly regarded in the Sikh community.

