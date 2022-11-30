Azam Nazeer Tarar has once again been appointed as minister of law

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister and PML-N Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar has once again been appointed as minister of law.

The government rejected the resignation of former federal law minister Azam Nazir Tarar on Tuesday, after which Azam Nazir Tarar has once again assumed his duties.

After Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rejected the resignation of Azam Nazir Tarar as the Law Minister, the Cabinet Division issued the notification of Azam Nazir Tarar as the Law Minister.

A delegation on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif – including Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Sardar Ayaz and Khawaja Saad – met the PML-N leader at his residence.

Following the meeting, the minister took his decision back and agreed to take the slot once again.

Tarar stepped down as the law minister last month citing “personal reasons”. After his resignation, the government appointed Ayaz Sadiq as the new Law Minister who was already handling the ministry of economic affairs.

