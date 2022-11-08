Azam Swati video: Parliamentary committee summons Interior Secretary, DG FIA

The next meeting of the committee will be held on November 11.

Senate committee was formed to probe Senator Azam Swati’s alleged video leak

The committee has summoned the Interior Secretary and DG FIA

A four-member delegation has been formed to visit Senator Azam Swati

ISLAMABAD: A Senate committee formed to probe Senator Azam Swati’s alleged video leak has summoned the Interior Secretary and Director-General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The committee’s convenor Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari of the JUI-F said the next meeting will be held on November 11. He said the committee has summoned Interior Secretary and DG FIA to appear in their personal capacity.

He said a four-member delegation has been formed to visit Senator Azam Swati and inquire about the matter. He said the committee will continue to work even if the PTI continues its boycott.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari said the matter regarding Azam Swati issue is heart-wrenching. He asked for the Senator’s cooperation in their probe.

He said Swati has accused the Chairman Senate of making the arrangement. However, he said the Chairman Senate has stated that Swati himself requested the booking and was provided all facilities including a car.

He said they want to help Azam Swati and cannot proceed without his support. He said that evidence is required for any allegation. He said the actual perpetrators can be apprehended if Swati cooperates.

Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed demanded to summon officials of the FIA and ISI. He asked how did the FIA was quick to declare the video as fake if it was with Azam Swati.

He said the honour of an elected lawmaker has been attacked. He added that Swati is a respected Member of Parliament regardless of his party affiliation.

On Sunday, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani formed a 14-member special committee to probe the alleged obscene video of PTI leader Senator Azam Khan Swati.

The committee includes Senators Azam Nazeer Tarar, Mohsen Aziz, Yousaf Raza Gillani, Malana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi, and Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar.

Senator Faisal Subzwari, Tahir Bizenjo, Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Mushtaq Ahmed, Muhammad Qasim, Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Hidayatullah, Kamil Ali Agha and Dilawar Khan are also part of the committee.

The special committee has been tasked to inquire into the video leak from every aspect and submit a report within 30 days.

PTI leader Senator Azam Swati had claimed that his wife was sent a video of herself and Swati on her phone without any number.

While incessantly shedding tears during a press conference, he said the video is of their stay at the Supreme Court Judicial Lodges in Quetta. He called for justice against those who shared the explicit video.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) declared the alleged video as “fake”, stating that the video was analysed forensically as per international forensic analysis standards.

The agency shared that the said video was made using “deep fake tools to create misunderstanding and defame” the senator. It said the further analysis revealed that faces have been swapped in the images using photoshop.

The Supreme Court has also denied that Swati stayed at the Judicial Lodges in Quetta. He said the rest house where he stayed was not under their control.

