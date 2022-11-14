QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly on Monday demanded through a resolution, which was adopted unanimously, that the federal government should take steps for declaring DNA test mandatory for every citizen for issuing national identity cards (NIC) to ensure more strict security in the country.

In the assembly session, which was presided over by the acting provincial assembly speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhail, the parliamentary secretary for Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD), Ms. Bushra Rind moved the resolution, which read that the CNIC which issued to the citizen of Pakistan by National Database and Registration Authority braces various features which do not include DNA test. Absence of DNA test details in the CNIC cause difficulty in identifying the criminals and anti-social elements.

Ms. Rind while speaking pleaded that the provincial government should approach the federal government and ask to declare inclusion of DNA mandatory in the CNIC for every citizen of Pakistan. The house adopted the resolution without any opposition.

The provincial minister Noor Muhammad Dummar on a point of order taken up the issue gas supply and said that with starting winter season and dropping mercury to minus 5 to 10 in Ziarat valley, Quetta and other cold areas of the province, the gas supply has been suspended or drooped the pressure.

He said that with no availability of gas supply the people in Ziarat were cutting century old juniper forest for warming their homes In Ziarat. “Gas supply should be restored to save precious juniper forests,” he said.

Nasarullah Zerey of PkMAP also took up the issue of the gas supply in Quetta and said that every day people were staging protests in front of SSGC officials but they were not taking any step to restore gas pressure. The other members also spoke on the issue of gas pressure and demanded that SSGC officials should be summoned to the assembly for explanation.