Balochistan Assembly demands smooth supply of gas in bitter cold

QUETTA: Balochistan Assembly unanimously has adopted a resolution demanding the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Resources to resolve the gas supply, low gas pressure and lifting ban on new gas collections in the province as the people were facing great difficulties in the bitterly cold weather which gripped various towns and cities.

A joint resolution was moved by Ms. Shakilla Naveed Dehwar of BNP-Mengal in the assembly which started one hour late of its scheduled time presided over by acting Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhail, here on Thursday evening.

The resolution said that almost the entire Balochistan was facing announced load shedding and low gas pressure, especially, the Provincial Capital Quetta, Mastung, Pishin, Ziarat, Kalat, Khuzdar, Sibi and many Other areas in the bitter cold.

Ms. Shakilla while speaking said that despite protests of the people in Quetta and other towns and cities of the province the Sui Southern

Gas Company (SSGC) did nothing to resolve the gas pressure and smooth supply to the consumers who were receiving heavy bills despite not receiving gas in the winter season.

Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Abdul Khaliq Hazara while speaking on the resolution said that his Party Hazara Democratic

Party (HDP) first of all staged a demonstration on the gas supply issue but the authorities were concerned that SSGC took no step to find out a solution in view of the people’s difficulties so far.

He said that the SSGC officials pleaded that the people were not paying gas bills and several billions of rupees were outstanding against them and the government departments. He said that the MPAs and other representatives of the people should help in stopping meter tampering in Quetta and other areas which were getting gas supply.

Another provincial Minister Noor Muhammad Dummar, Nasarullah Zerey of PkMAP and other members also spoke on the resolution and demanded that the Federal Ministry for Petroleum and Natural Resources should ensure a smooth supply of gas to the consumers in all the districts which were connected with the SSGC gas supply network. They also demanded a lifting of a ban on new gas connections in the province. Later the house adopted the resolution unanimously.

The Chair deferred the question-answer session as the answers were not received by the members regarding the health department. He summoned the Secretary of Health to appear before the house for explain the reason for not sending answers of the asked questions.