‘Believe in yourself and play your best in T20 World Cup’, says PM

Imran Khan expresses best wishes to national team for final
In his Twitter message, former prime minister Imran Khan said that the...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday bucked up the national cricket team, wishing them to play their best in the T20 World Cup final match this afternoon.
“Believe in yourself and play your best game. The entire nation stands behind you. Good luck,” the prime minister posted on his Twitter.
Pakistan and England are set to play the final of T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.
Shehbaz Sharif lauded the green shirts for their performance of ‘beating all odds’ to reach the finals and expressed confidence for their continued passion to win.
“You have beaten all odds to reach the World Cup Final. I know you have the passion, motivation and determination to win,” he said.
LONDON: A British court has rejected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s request for an indefinite adjournment in the defamation case against the tabloid Daily Mail.
According to media reports, Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case was heard in the London court by Justice Matthew Nicklin. The prime minister’s counsel requested an indefinite adjournment but the court denied more time to the applicant.
