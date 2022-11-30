QUETTA: A blast took place near a truck carrying police officials at the Baleli chowk in Quetta that claimed four lives including children leaving several cops injured, BOL News reported on Wednesday.

The injured cops and civilians were rushed to a nearby hospital. As per the DIG, three vehicles, including the police truck, and two nearby cars were damaged in the explosion.

The sources said that the explosion left as many as 26 injured including 23 cops. The police have cordoned off the area.

The initial reports said that the incident was a suicide attack. Bomb disposable team has been called to the location.

PM Shehbaz Sharif condemned the blast on the police truck and said that evil elements will never succeed in obstructing the polio campaign in Pakistan.

Advertisement

The premier also ordered an immediate probe into the matter. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also slammed the elements behind the incident and said that he is proud of the forces serving the nation regardless of the dangers.

Also Read Azam Nazeer Tarar takes the ministry of Law once again, notification issued Azam Nazeer Tarar has once again been appointed as minister of law...