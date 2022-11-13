Brazil keen to exploit full potential of bilateral trade with Pakistan: envoy

Brazilian Ambassador to Pakistan Olyntho Vieira said both countries were collaborating to increase bilateral trade volume.

Meanwhile, Indonesia has expressed interest to invest in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in the country.

Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister for Asia Pacific and African Affairs Abdul Kadir Jailani said the CPEC was an important project and Indonesia was also reviewing its investment in it and SEZs.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Brazil has expressed keen interest to exploit full potential of bilateral trade with Pakistan.

In an interview with APP, Brazilian Ambassador to Pakistan Olyntho Vieira said both countries were collaborating to increase bilateral trade volume.

He stressed the need for looking thoroughly into the prospect of investments, joint ventures or partnerships in sectors like textiles and meat processing, to expand businesses from both sides.

The envoy said Brazil and Pakistan were regional giants with similar populations, common positions on many issues of the international agenda and sharing challenges such as poverty and effects of climate change, which they could fight jointly.

Also Read Use of EVMs, I-voting: Envoy briefs ECP team about electoral experience in Brazil ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to benefit from...

Meanwhile, Indonesia has expressed interest to invest in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Pakistan.

Advertisement

In a statement, Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister for Asia Pacific and African Affairs Abdul Kadir Jailani said the CPEC was an important project and Indonesia was also reviewing its investment in it and SEZs.

He also identified huge potential of development in economic, trade and diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Indonesia.

The deputy foreign minister said bilateral trade which currently was four billion dollars would get a boost benefiting from already signed Preferential Trade Agreement between Pakistan and Indonesia.