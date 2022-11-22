British High Commissioner, PCB Chairman call on Imran Khan

LAHORE: British High Commissioner Christian Turner on Tuesday called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The British envoy arrived at the residence of the former prime minister at Zaman Park. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja and PTI Senior Vice President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain were also present.

Mr Turned enquired about the health and well-being of Imran Khan and expressed his good wishes. He strongly condemned the murderous attack on the PTI chief. He also discussed the upcoming tour of the England cricket team to Pakistan.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja briefed the PTI Chairman regarding the lease of Gaddafi Stadium. Imran Khan assured that the England series will not be affected by the long march.

Imran Khan said the Punjab government has been instructed to ensure the best security arrangements during the visit of the England cricket team. The PTI chief expressed his good wishes and wishes regarding the upcoming tour.

Advertisement

Also Read Imran Khan meets British High Commissioner Christian Turner British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner met PTI Chairman Imran Khan...