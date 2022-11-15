Cardiovascular diseases are main cause of death in Pakistan. Image: File

Pakistan Demographic Survey 2020 results have been released. The survey identifies that cardiovascular diseases are the main cause of death in Pakistan.

Fever, stroke, diabetes, cancer, asthma, and respiratory diseases are also other major causes in the country.

The average age of citizens in Pakistan decreased from 65.4 years to 65 years. The average age of women has decreased from 66.5 to 65.5 whereas the average age of men increased, the report said.

It further said that a record decrease was witnessed in the infant mortality rate in Pakistan.

The report said that the child mortality rate in 2020 was recorded at 56 deaths per thousand.

The infant mortality rate was 59 in rural areas, and 50 in urban areas whereas the overall infant mortality rate in 2017 was 62.

Research also reveals that cardiovascular disease is twice as likely to develop in adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) than it is in the neurotypical population.

The research studied the link between 20 different cardiovascular disease and ADHD when it was separated from other known risk factors such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, smoking, sleep problems, and mental disorders.

After an average of 11.8 years of follow-up, 38% of individuals with ADHD had at least one diagnosis of cardiovascular disease, compared with 24% of those without ADHD. The association was somewhat stronger in men than in women.

Adults with ADHD were at high risk for cardiac arrest, hemorrhagic stroke, and peripheral vascular diseases. Additionally, the study revealed that psychiatric comorbidities, such as food and substance use problems, elevated the risk of cardiovascular disease in patients with ADHD.

“Using individuals without ADHD as a reference group, we found that the relative risk of cardiovascular diseases was slightly higher among individuals with ADHD plus any psychiatric comorbidity, compared with ADHD only,” researchers said. “Specifically, an additional increase in the risk of cardiovascular diseases was found among those with comorbid depressive disorder, personality disorders, anxiety disorders, substance use disorders, and eating disorders, compared with ADHD only.”

On a positive note, stimulants, antidepressants, and anti-anxiety medications were not shown to elevate the risk of cardiovascular disease in people with ADHD.

However, because the study was observational, the findings cannot establish a cause-and-effect association. Additional studies are needed to further explore the mechanisms underlying the association between ADHD and cardiovascular diseases.