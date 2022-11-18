The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has lauded CEO BOL News Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh and the BOL News for taking a brave stance for real journalism and conveying the message of the truth to the masses at every cost and without caring about any consequences.

Addressing the participants of the long march in Gujar Khan and talking to senior journalists in Lahore on Friday, the PTI chief revealed that there is also a grave threat to the life of CEO BOL Network, Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh after Arshad Sharif and the imported government is utilizing every negative tactic and maneuver to terrify Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh and stop him from speaking the truth.

The PTI chief further said that the BOL News and its CEO Shoaib Shaikh are fighting the war of the truth and right.

The way the imported government is doing retaliatory actions did not happen even during Musharraf’s dictatorship.

He observed that Shoaib Sheikh is having a tough time, but God willing, a good time is about to come.

The imported government is victimising the media in a fascist manner, he maintained, adding that such things do not happen even in martial law, what is being done under this so-called democratic government.

It is pertinent to mention here that CEO of BOL Network. Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh and BOL News are undergoing immense pressure and coercion for upholding real journalism and highlighting genuine issues of the public.

The management and BOL News are keeping the flag of its veracious fight up against the tyrants and tormentors of the society and carrying on its struggle for the rights of people.

Without caring about dire consequences, the management and Bol News are continuing their trajectory of true journalism and raising the voice for the rights of the populace particularly suppressed and deprived segments of society.

In such a country, where journalism has been padlocked and the channels have been playing guileful, BOL News has kept its truthfulness intact and advocated for rightness despite all the coercions.

BOL is being pressurized not to follow the norms and values of genuine journalism and not to show the real point of view of the general public but BOL has always put all pressures and compressions aside and always elevated the voice of the right and brought forward the ground realities at every cost and never cares whatever price it has to pay.