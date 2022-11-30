Chairman NDMA appreciates US flood relief support

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik met United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and acknowledged US-led support for flood victims.

The chairman NDMA also shared the disaster management authority’s vision of transforming the response approach from reactive to proactive.

He highlighted the need for a futuristic technology-driven framework for an integrated emergency response with all stakeholders, humanitarian agencies and international donors besides taking initiatives like the ‘Disaster Risk Atlas’ of the country.

He shed light on the work of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) to become a commissioned and globally connected hub of climate research exchange and interaction of emergency responders for disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation in Pakistan.

The chairman NDMA hinted at need of global commitment for ‘Climate Millennium Goals’ in line with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to secure shared-future.

Advertisement

He sought assistance from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for an emergency management organization and interagency cooperative framework.

The US ambassador highlighted US ongoing efforts with the support of diverse partners to minimize damages in flood-affected areas and underscored the strong collaboration at the front of climate-induced disaster management.

Also Read Bilawal appreciates US support in post-flood recovery ISLAMABAD: United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday called on...