Imran Khan expresses sorrow over death of SM Muneer

Imran Khan said that S.M Muneer was part of the board of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust

Former President SITE Zubair Motiwala condoled the sudden demise of S.M. Muneer.

S.M. Muneer died of cardiac arrest in Karachi.

Advertisement

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Chairman Tehreek e Insaf(PTI) Imran Khan expressed his sorrow and grief over the sudden death of industrialist S.M Muneer.

In his Twitter message, Chairman PTI Imran Khan said that he(S.M Muneer) was part of the board of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust and one of the most generous donors. “My prayers and sympathies are with his family” Imran Khan added.

Saddened to learn of the passing of SM Muneer. He was on our SKMT Board and one of our most generous donors. My prayers & condolences go to the family. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 29, 2022

Advertisement

On the other hand, Former President and Patron in chief SITE Zubair Motiwala, Former President and Chief Coordinator Saleem Parekh, Former President Jawed Bilwani, President Riaz Uddin, and office bearers of SITE Association of Industry, have condoled the sudden demise of KATI Patron-in-Chief S.M. Muneer.

SAI leaders said that the passing away of S.M. Muneer has created a vacuum in business politics. He was a good human being and his services were acknowledged by the President of Pakistan who conferred on him ‘Sitara-e-Isaar’ and ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz’ in recognition of his outstanding public service for the cause of humanity.

Zubair Motiwala said that a few days ago, (late) S. M. Muneer came to meet & greet him on his appointment as CEO, of TDAP.

They prayed to the almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace, grant him a place in ‘Jannatul Firdous’, and give strength & fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Advertisement

Also Read Industrialist S.M. Muneer passes away in Karachi KARACHI: Well-known industrialist and businessman Shaikh Muhammad (S.M.) Muneer has passed away,...

Earlier, renowned industrialist and patron-in-chief of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) SM Muneer died of cardiac arrest in Karachi.