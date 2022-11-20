Chairman PTI summons party meeting at Zaman Park

PTI sources said that the real Azadi March has reached its destination Rawalpindi and Chairman PTI Imran Khan has eyes on Rawalpindi.

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan has summoned various party leaders for consultations in Zaman Park, Lahore.

Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan is present in Zaman Park where strict security arrangements have been made. PTI sources said that the real Azadi March has reached its destination Rawalpindi and Chairman PTI Imran Khan has eyes on Rawalpindi.

Sources said that the former prime minister Imran Khan is ready to give a big surprise to the government and he will meet with various party leaders in Zaman Park and hold important consultations with the party leaders regarding the real freedom march.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan asked all party supporters to reach Rawalpindi for the Haqiqi Azadi March on November 26.

“I am inviting all of you to reach Rawalpindi on Saturday, November 26,” he announced. Imran Khan said he will personally address the rally on the day around 2 PM.

Imran Khan said there is no turning back and they will demand to hold free and fair elections. He also urged everyone to support him in the quest for real freedom.

He thanked his supporters, especially the youth, who have been on the streets for the last six months and even laid down their lives and were tortured such as the incident on May 25.