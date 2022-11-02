PML-N always resorted to politics of revenge: CM Punjab

LAHORE: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday met with Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and discussed the political situation and mutual issues.

Former Federal Minister and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi and Pakistani-American businessman Tanweer Ahmed were also present.

Sanjrani appreciated the revolutionary initiatives of Chief Minister Pervez Elahi for the welfare of the people of Punjab. He said the chief minister has taken exemplary steps for public welfare in a short period of time.

US-based businessman Tanveer Ahmed said he will bring world-class coaches from the United States and provide modern training to Pakistani athletes.

He said funds will also be provided for the promotion and training of javelin and wrestling in Pakistan. He said Pakistan has huge talent and steps are required to patronize them.

Punjab Chief Minister assured the provincial government will go to extreme lengths to provide relief to the common man. “PML-N used welfare projects of my tenure for their political ego. PML-N has always done politics of revenge,” he said.

He said the PML-N was the party of the GT Road in the past but has been eliminated from there as well. He said their politics is focused on the welfare of the common man and will not resort to politics of revenge to provide relief to the people of Punjab.

