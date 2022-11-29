Gen Asim Munir assumes command of Pakistan Army

The outgoing Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) handed over the command to newly appointed COAS

RAWALPINDI: Outgoing Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) handed over the command to newly appointed COAS Gen Asim Munir in a change of command ceremony being held at the General Headquarters.

Before the ceremony, Gen Bajwa visited the Yadgar-e-Shuhada for the last time as chief of army staff. Gen Munir accompanied him during the visit.

Gen Asim Munir was selected by the incumbent government on November 24. President Dr Arif Alvi ratified the appointment of the 17th army chief to assume the command of the Pakistan Army.

Gen Munir entered the service via the Officers Training School programme in Mangla and was commissioned into the Frontier Force Regiment.

He was later appointed Military Intelligence director general in early 2017 and was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General in September 2018 while in October next year he was made the ISI chief. He was currently serving as a Quartermaster general in the Pakistan Army.

The army chief-designate graduated from Fuji school Japan, Command and Staff College, Quetta, Malaysian Armed Forces College, Kuala Lumpur and National Defence University, Islamabad.

The general also has M.Phil in Public Policy and Strategic Security Management from National Defence University. He will also be the first army chief awarded the Sword of Honour.

