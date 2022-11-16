Chief Executive Railways Salman Sadiq Sheikh and FGIR will conduct an inspection of Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Sukkur Division, the process of which will continue in three phases from November 21 to December 21.

LAHORE: Chief Executive Railway and Federal Government Inspector of Railways has released the new schedule for the annual inspection of various sections of Pakistan Railways.

According to the details, Chief Executive Railways Salman Sadiq Sheikh and FGIR will conduct an inspection of Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Sukkur Division, the process of which will continue in three phases from November 21 to December 21. Pakistan Railways has also issued a notification in this regard.

In the first phase, the inspection of the 157 km track from Lala Musa to Rawalpindi will be conducted on November 21, while the inspection of the 130 km track from Kandian, Khushab, Sargodha will be conducted on November 22.

In the second phase, the inspection of the 126 km track from Khokhrapar to Mirpur Khas will be done on December 5, while the inspection of the 173 km track from Karachi Cantt to Hyderabad will be done on December 6 and December 7.

The notification stated that in the third phase, the inspection of the 212 km track from Khanpur to Rohri on December 20.

According to the notification, there will be an inspection of the 80 km track from Sukkur to Jacobabad on December 21, while the track, railway station buildings, bridges, and other installations will be reviewed during the inspection.

