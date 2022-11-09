China hands over 100,100 Hepatitis A vaccine doses to Pakistan

Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel received vaccines on behalf of the Government of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: The handing over Ceremony of 100,000 vaccine doses of Hepatitis ‘A’ Vaccine from Sinovac, People Republic of China to Pakistan was held at Ministry of National Health Service Regulations & Coordination Islamabad on Wednesday.

Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel was the chief guest of the ceremony on behalf of the Government of Pakistan received vaccines from the guest of honour Mr. Gao Qiang, Chief Executive Officer, Sinovac.

Federal Minister speaking on the occasion thanked the government and the people of China and stated that it is heartening to see that Pakistan China friendship achieves another milestone. Pakistan and China are ‘Iron Brothers’ with strong, genuine and enduring relationships.

“At present, Pakistan is going through the aftermaths of the worst floods in the history of Pakistan, where to date, large communities in the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan are living in flood relief camps. These relief camps residents (both children and adults) are highly vulnerable to disease transmission. Hence emergence of an outbreak of Hepatitis ‘A’ virus is very highly.”

“At this point in time, we are really grateful for the donation of 100,000 doses of Hepatitis ‘A’ Vaccine by Sinovac for children and adults. The act reinforces the strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China for health and prosperity of the two nations.”

Mr. Gao Qiang, Chief Executive Officer, Sinovac during his address said that today marks another event in continuation of the seventy years of everlasting and unprecedented bilateral friendship based on mutual trust, respect and goodwill between Pakistan and China.

The Government of China considers the children and adult populations living in the flood affected communities as their own people and the assistance provided in form of 100,000 doses of Hepatitis ‘A’ vaccine is a gesture of care and affection.

“On behalf of the government and the people of China, I am pleased to share that we are proud to be part of this initiative. This is just a little step – a new beginning, our long term vision is beyond that focusing on a strategic health partnership where in-land production facilities of life saving vaccines will be fostered in near future in Pakistan.”